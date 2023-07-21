Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Nicholas Bilokapic made his most recent Huddersfield appearance in a home defeat by Coventry in March

Peterborough United have signed Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old Australian, who has agreed a three-year deal, made eight appearances for The Terriers, seven of them last season.

He also had an earlier loan spell at Hartlepool United, playing twice for the Teesside club in 2021-22.

"The next part of my development is to get game time; I feel this is the perfect scenario for me," he said.

"I have been second choice goalkeeper in the Championship for the last two seasons so this is the right step in the direction for me and I am really excited about the opportunity."

Bilokapic will compete with Will Blackmore, who recently signed a new three-year contract, to be first-choice at the Weston Homes Stadium.

"I like Nick's temperament; he is very calm, he is an imposing, aggressive goalkeeper and I think he has got stacks of potential," said boss Darren Ferguson.

"I think the two goalkeepers will scrap it out and I am happy with that, they will push each other on."

