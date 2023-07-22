Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Ki-Jana Hoever is a Netherlands youth international

Stoke City have re-signed defender Ki-Jana Hoever on a season-long loan from Premier League side Wolves.

The 21-year-old scored four goals in 17 games during a loan spell last term.

"I loved it here," the former Ajax and Liverpool youth player told the club's official website. external-link "The support from the fans has been influential in my decision to return.

"I've seen a lot of positive messages on social media and I want to play where I am loved and appreciated."

Wolves have included a January recall option.

