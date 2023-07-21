Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Joe Pigott had spells at Charlton Athletic, Maidstone United and AFC Wimbledon before moving to Ipswich Town

League One club Leyton Orient have signed Joe Pigott after the striker's contract at Ipswich Town was cancelled by mutual consent.

The 29-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with the O's and becomes the east London club's seventh signing of the summer transfer window.

Pigott scored three goals in 29 outings for Ipswich after joining in 2021.

He spent last season on loan at Portsmouth, scoring seven times in 44 appearances in all competitions.

"I think he needs to find a home and someone who trusts him to get back to his goalscoring form, but he offers an awful lot of qualities," Orient boss Richie Wellens told the club website. external-link

"He's a focal point in terms of his size, but he's certainly not a target man. We think his qualities will really help us this season."

