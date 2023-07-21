Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

Former Plymouth Argyle striker Luke Jephcott (right) won 12 caps for Wales Under-21s

Striker Luke Jephcott is "here to score goals" after joining St Johnstone on a two-year contract.

Jephcott, 23, becomes Steven MacLean's second signing this summer after a five-year spell with Plymouth Argyle.

Capped by Wales at Under-21 and U19 level, he spent last season on loan to Swindon Town, scoring seven goals in 33 games.

"I'm delighted to be here and ready to get to work," Jephcott said after becoming Saints' second summer signing.

"It's going to be a different challenge, but it's one I'm really looking forward to. It will be a really good test for me.

"I'm a player who loves to be in and around the box. Inside the penalty area, I'll score goals but can also drop a bit deeper to help link up play."

Jephcott was released Plymouth, where he netted 37 goals in 118 matches, this summer after they clinched promotion to the English Championship.

Bulgarian goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov arrived in Perth from Cambridge United last week.