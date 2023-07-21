Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Brazilian Danilo helped Feyenoord to Dutch title success last season

Rangers have agreed a pre-contract with Los Angeles midfielder Jose Cifuentes and are in talks with Feyenoord over a move for striker Danilo, says manager Michael Beale.

Ecuador international Cifuentes' contract with the MLS club expires at the end of the year, but Beale is keen to bring him to Ibrox this summer.

Rangers have reportedly upped their offer external-link from £3.5m to £5m for Danilo.

On 24-year-old Cifuentes, Beale told Sky Sports: external-link "It is getting closer.

"Again, there's logistics with that one and work permits and everything else that goes in between.

"The clubs are still talking. He's out of contract at the end of the year and we have an agreement for that.

"We would like to bring it to a close early if we can so he can join us in this window. Those discussions are ongoing".

Cifuentes, who has 16 Ecuador caps, moved from Universidad Catolica in his homeland to Los Angeles in January 2020 and has played 121 games for the MLS outfit, scoring 15 times.

Brazilian Danilo left Ajax to join Feyenoord on a four-year contract last summer.

The 24-year-old netted 14 goals in 48 appearances across all competitions as the Rotterdam club won the Dutch title for the first time since 2017.

"There's talks in the background on that one but he's Feyenoord's player," Beale said.

"They're building after a really successful campaign last year, so we'll keep that between the two clubs at the moment. He's obviously a good player."

Beale has signed seven players this summer, including forwards Sam Lammers, Cyriel Dessers and Abdallah Sim, while strikers Antonio Colak and Alfredro Morelos are among the departures as the Rangers boss revamps the squad ahead of his first full season in charge.