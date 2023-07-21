Last updated on .From the section Watford

Jake Livermore announced in April that he would be leaving West Bromwich Albion this summer

Watford have signed former England international Jake Livermore.

The midfielder, who was a free agent after leaving West Bromwich Albion and had been training with the Hornets, has signed a one-year contract.

Livermore, 33, spent six and a half years with Albion and made 206 league appearances for the club, with 17 of them coming last season.

He started his career at Tottenham, who sold him to Hull City in 2014 after he had been on loan with the Tigers.

The last of his seven appearances for England came in a goalless draw against Brazil in November 2017.

