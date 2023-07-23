Close menu

LA Galaxy II 0-4 Wrexham: Dominant second half display earns first US tour win

Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Paul Mullin of Wrexham against LA Galaxy
Paul Mullin (right) scored 47 goals from 53 games in all competitions for Wrexham in 2022/23

Wrexham beat Los Angeles Galaxy II 4-0 in Carson, California to record the first win of their four match pre-season US tour.

All four goals came in the second half from Andy Cannon, Elliot Lee, Paul Mullin and Anthony Forde.

It followed a 5-0 defeat against a youthful Chelsea side in North Carolina on Thursday.

Wrexham play Manchester United in San Diego on Wednesday before finishing against Philadelphia Union II.

Philadelphia is the home city of co-owner Rob McElhenney who was at Dignity Health Sports Park to see Wrexham beat a Galaxy second string side.

Wrexham made four changes from the starting line-up against Chelsea including new signing Will Boyle.

Top Stories