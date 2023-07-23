Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Paul Mullin (right) scored 47 goals from 53 games in all competitions for Wrexham in 2022/23

Wrexham beat Los Angeles Galaxy II 4-0 in Carson, California to record the first win of their four match pre-season US tour.

All four goals came in the second half from Andy Cannon, Elliot Lee, Paul Mullin and Anthony Forde.

It followed a 5-0 defeat against a youthful Chelsea side in North Carolina on Thursday.

Wrexham play Manchester United in San Diego on Wednesday before finishing against Philadelphia Union II.

Philadelphia is the home city of co-owner Rob McElhenney who was at Dignity Health Sports Park to see Wrexham beat a Galaxy second string side.

Wrexham made four changes from the starting line-up against Chelsea including new signing Will Boyle.