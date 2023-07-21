Last updated on .From the section Newport

Rodney Parade opened by Newport Athletic Club in 1877

Newport County have signed a new short term deal to continue playing at Rodney Parade.

Work will now begin in securing a longer deal for tenancy at the ground currently owned by the Welsh Rugby Union.

The Exiles' previous 10-year licence for the ground, also home of the Dragons regional rugby side and Newport RFC, expired in June.

"We are delighted to secure the lease," County director Shaun Johnson said.

"It's a positive step for both parties and we would like to thank the Dragons for their continued support. We both believe there are exciting times ahead for professional sport in Newport, with Rodney Parade at the heart of things."

The new agreement will take the tenancy through next season but work will now begin on sealing a longer term agreement, especially as the Football League will require clubs to have a 10-year lease on home grounds from 2025-26.

Rodney Parade will soon become the property of the Dragons when they complete a takeover.

Mark Jones, the Dragons managing director, said: "We are pleased to agree the lease extension with Newport County and ensure that Rodney Parade continues to be the home of professional sport in the city.

"Our relationship with Newport County continues to grow and we thank them for their hard work and diligence in ensuring a new agreement has been reached that is a positive step forward for all parties."

County have played at the stadium since 2012, having moved from their previous home at Spytty Park.

The County Supporters Trust, who own the club, are currently sounding out potential investors, with former director Colin Everett leading the investigation into possibilities.