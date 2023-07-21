Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Nathan Redmond scored five goals and provided five assists at Besiktas last season

Burnley have signed winger Nathan Redmond on a free transfer on a two-year deal, with the option of a third.

The 29-year-old spent last season at Besiktas, scoring five goals and providing five assists in 25 Turkish Super Lig appearances.

Former Southampton and Norwich player Redmond, who has one England cap, left Besiktas at the end of his contract.

"I always had aspirations to play again in the Premier League," Redmond told the club's website.

He added: "Burnley's project matches with my ambitions. The management team feel like they can enhance my game more and see the value I can bring on and off the field. It feels like a perfect match."

Manager Vincent Kompany said Redmond brings "a wealth of experience from playing in the Premier League" and more recently from his time in Turkey "where he has been outstanding".

Kompany added: "He has got a great work ethic, plenty of skill and a willingness to continue learning.

"He also brings his personality and character to this football club, which will benefit the younger players here."

Redmond becomes Burnley's seventh signing following the club's return to the Premier League in May.

England Under-21 goalkeeper James Trafford was signed from champions Manchester City in a deal worth up to £19m, while Switzerland forward Zeki Amdouni from Basel for an undisclosed fee.

Burnley also signed defender Dara O'Shea and goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux this summer, while loan moves for Jordan Beyer and Michael Obafemi have been made permanent.