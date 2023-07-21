Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Mackenzie Hawkesby is Brighton's second aquisition from Sydney FC this summer

Brighton have signed midfielder Mackenzie Hawkesby from Sydney FC.

Hawkesby, 23, made 38 appearances for the Sky Blues over four campaigns, and scored eight goals.

The Australian was named Sydney FC's player of the year in 2022, and received her first international call up that June, but is yet to receive her first cap.

Brighton narrowly avoided relegation from the Women's Super League last season, finishing 11th.

Hawkseby becomes Brighton's fourth signing of the summer, including fellow former Sydney FC midfielder Madison Haley.

Sydney FC won both their third consecutive A-League title and A-League Women grand final last season.

