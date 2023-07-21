Last updated on .From the section Wales

Esther Morgan (right) was a half-time substitute for Wales in July's 2-0 friendly defeat against world champions USA in California

Wales defender Esther Morgan has joined Scottish Women's Premier League side Hearts on a two-year deal after being released by Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs academy product Morgan spent the second half of last season on loan at FA Women's Championship side Sunderland.

The 20-year-old full-back, who has six Wales caps, has also had loan spells at Leicester City and Coventry United.

"I am very excited to get this deal over the line." Morgan told Hearts TV.

"I am so happy to be here. Edinburgh is a city I have only visited a couple of times, but I love it here and I am just excited to get going now."

Morgan made her Wales debut aged 18 in a friendly against Canada in 2021.

She made 15 first-team appearances for Women's Super League side Tottenham, scoring two goals in that time.

"I have learned a lot from playing in that league and being around certain players, but I am excited to be somewhere different, be away from home and to play against players that I haven't played against yet," added Morgan.

Hearts manager Eva Olid said: "I believe Esther will fit perfectly into our style of play and more specifically, what we expect from our full backs during the game.

"Esther's personality has already shone through and I have no doubt, she's going to be a great fit both on and off the pitch."