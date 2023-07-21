Krisztian Hegyi: Stevenage sign West Ham United keeper on season-long loan
Last updated on .From the section Stevenage
Stevenage have signed goalkeeper Krisztian Hegyi from Premier League club West Ham on a season-long loan.
The Hungary Under-21 international has been with the Hammers since 2019 but has yet to play for the first team.
The 20-year-old has, however, captained their U21 side and made six appearances for them in the EFL Trophy.
Hegyi will provide extra competition for Taye Ashby-Hammond who has joined Boro on a permanent deal from Fulham following last season's loan spell.
Stevenage start the 2022-23 season with a trip to Northampton, who were also promoted from League Two last term.
