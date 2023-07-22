Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Calem Nieuwenhof's move is subject to UK visa and work permit approval

Hearts have made Australia Under-23 midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof their second signing of the summer.

Nieuwenhof arrives for an undisclosed fee from Western Sydney Wanderers and has signed a four-year deal.

The 22-year-old played 27 games, scoring four goals, in his sole season with A-League club Wanderers.

"Calem has the potential to both improve the team and himself, so it's an exciting signing," said Hearts head coach Frankie McAvoy.

"He's earned rave reviews in the A-League and we think that he can come to Hearts and continue that form and make a real impact."

Nieuwenhof, who has five U23 caps, came through the youth ranks at Sydney FC and made his first-team debut in 2020 before injuries stunted his progress.

After 15 appearances he moved to city rivals Western Sydney last summer, helping them to fourth in the A-League - the club's highest finish in seven years - as they qualified for the finals series.

The move remains subject to a successful medical, UK visa and work permit approval, with Hearts technical director Steven Naismith adding: "It'll be a few days yet before he comes over and all the relevant paperwork is completed, then we'll integrate him into the group and get him match ready."

"He can fill a variety of different roles in there and his numbers prove that he excels in all of them."

Veteran goalkeeper Michael McGovern was the first summer window signing at Tynecastle.