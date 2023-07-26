Close menu

Igor Julio: Brighton sign Brazilian centre-back from Fiorentina for 17m euros

Igor Julio was attempts to tackle West Ham's Jarrod Bowen during Fiorentina's Europa Conference League final defeat
Brighton have signed Brazilian centre-back Igor Julio from Fiorentina for 17m euros (£14.5m).

The 25-year-old has agreed a four-year contract with the Seagulls.

Manager Roberto de Zerbi turned his attention to Igor after being priced out of a deal for Chelsea's England Under-21 international Levi Colwill.

"Igor is another important player who can help us in a crucial position within the team: where the play starts," said De Zerbi.

Igor arrives at the Amex Stadium after Brighton had a £40m bid rejected for 20-year-old Colwill.

The Chelsea defender helped the Seagulls finish sixth in the Premier League and qualify for the Europa League during a successful loan spell last season.

Igor - full name Igor Julio dos Santos de Paulo - comes with European experience following three years with Fiorentina, who lost to West Ham in the Europa Conference League final in June.

The centre-back, who started his career in the Austrian Bundesliga with Red Bull Salzburg before switching to Italy, joined Fiorentina from SPAL in January 2020 and went on to make 110 appearances for the Serie A club.

He missed Fiorentina's defeat to Inter Milan in last season's Coppa Italia final and came on as a late substitute against the Hammers in their Europa Conference League defeat.

The Brazilian, who is yet to win an international cap, had his disciplinary issues during the last campaign, picking up 12 yellow cards and two red cards in 45 matches.

Igor follows forward Joao Pedro to Brighton, who joined from Watford for just under £30m this summer, and goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, who moved from Anderlecht for £16.3m.

Midfielders James Milner and Mahmoud Dahoud also signed for the club on free transfers.

