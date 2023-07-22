Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Aston Villa have signed France winger Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen for an undisclosed fee.

Villa have not confirmed the length of contract the 24-year-old has signed but it has been reported that the deal is worth 60m euros (£51.9m). external-link .

That is far greater than the previous club record of £33m Villa paid Norwich for Argentina midfielder Emiliano Buendia in June 2021.

Diaby has 10 caps for France and scored 49 goals from 172 games for Leverkusen.

More to follow.