Women's World Cup: Meet the US players aiming for history

Fifa Women's World Cup 2023: United States v Vietnam Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Date: Saturday, 22 July Kick-off: 02:00 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app. Follow live text on the BBC Sport website. Full coverage details; Latest news

United States co-captain Lindsey Horan says the defending world champions want to send icon Megan Rapinoe "out on a high" by winning the Women's World Cup.

The USA launch their bid for an unprecedented third consecutive world crown on Saturday when they open against Group E opponents Vietnam.

Rapinoe, who announced she will retire at the end of the season, will win her 200th cap if she plays in Auckland.

"She was a role model for me growing up," said Horan on Friday.

Midfielder Horan, who is sharing the captaincy at this tournament with Alex Morgan, added: "A bunch of my team-mates have already got emotional speaking about 'Pinoe'.

"It is hard thinking about someone who has been so close to you on the field, that this is her last major tournament and is retiring.

"But it is also a way to celebrate her. We want to win for this team, this country. But to send her out on a high would be incredible."

Two-time world champion Rapinoe, 38, is appearing at her fourth World Cup. She captained the United States when they defeated the Netherlands 2-0 in the 2019 final in France.

Rapinoe made her United States debut 17 years ago to the weekend, on 23 July, 2006 against the Republic of Ireland in San Diego.

United States boss Vlatko Andonovski hinted on Friday that Rapinoe was unlikely to start against Vietnam and that her role in the team was likely to be different than it was in 2019, when she scored six goals in France.

"She may have a slightly different role than the last World Cup, but that role is not any smaller," added Andonovski.

"We know that in order to win this World Cup we are going to need the best of Megan Rapinoe on the field and also off it.

"She knows that. We're all on the same page."