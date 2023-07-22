Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Bobby Thomas also suffered Wembley play-off final heartbreak in May, two days after Coventry City were beaten by Luton Town

Coventry City have signed defender Bobby Thomas from promoted Premier League side Burnley for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old, who made his Clarets debut in September 2020, becomes Coventry's sixth summer signing.

Thomas has signed a four-year contract.

"He is a talented young defender, who is highly rated and had impressive loan spells at both Bristol Rovers and Barnsley last season," said Sky Blues boss Mark Robins.

"He has good defensive attributes and is also comfortable with the ball at his feet.

"We're very pleased that Bobby has chosen to join Coventry City to continue his development and his arrival further boosts our defensive options."

Thomas has had three separate loan spells away from Turf Moor.

He spent the second half of the 2020-21 season at League Two side Barrow, then had two more loans last season in League One, first with Joey Barton's Bristol Rovers, then with Barnsley, helping the Yorkshire side to last season's League One play-off final.

Thomas' capture follows the arrival of Bristol City defender Jay Dasilva, Everton striker Ellis Simms, Japan midfielder Tatsuhiro Sakamoto from Belgian club KV Oostende, Barnsley goalkeeper Brad Collins and Swansea City defender Joel Latibeaudiere.

