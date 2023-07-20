Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Hibs won 2-1 away to Andorran side Santa Coloma in the summer of 2021

Hibernian will meet Inter d'Escaldes from Andorra in the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

Inter drew 1-1 away to Vikingur from the Faroe Islands to complete a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Hibs had been due to be at home for the first leg on 27 July but that is expected to switch.

Santa Coloma also progressed with a win over Welsh side Penybont and the Andorran sides share the same stadium for European home games.

With a higher Uefa ranking, Santa Coloma are afforded the advantage of playing their second leg at home.

Hibs, who beat Santa Coloma 5-1 on aggregate in 2021-22 Europa League qualifying, say "full fixture details to be confirmed in due course".