James Trafford: Burnley sign Manchester City goalkeeper in four-year deal worth £19m

Burnley

James Trafford
James Trafford helped Bolton reach the League One play-offs and win the Papa Johns Trophy on loan last season

Newly promoted Burnley have signed goalkeeper James Trafford from Manchester City in a four-year deal worth up to £19m with add-ons.

City have a 20% sell-on clause and a buy-back option within the deal, which is £15m up front and £4m add-ons.

Trafford, 20, is yet to appear in the Premier League and has spent the previous two seasons on loan in League One with Accrington and Bolton.

Burnley face champions City in their top-flight opener on 11 August.

Trafford kept a record six clean sheets and saved a late penalty in England's 1-0 win over Spain in the final of the European Under-21 Championship earlier this month.

He is the second goalkeeper to arrive at Turf Moor this summer.

Manager Vincent Kompany signed goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux from Leyton Orient while another former City player, Kosovo international Arijanet Muric, was the club's number one last term, featuring 41 times as they won the Championship convincingly.

Burnley also signed Republic of Ireland defender Dara O'Shea this summer, while Jordan Beyer's loan move from Borussia Monchengladbach was made permanent in May.

  • Comment posted by coywm, today at 18:21

    Big step up in domestic leagues...but England U21 experience will stand traff in good stead...Hope it all works out for him..he's a great talent with wonderful temperament. Will watch his career with interest. BWFC

  • Comment posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 18:20

    Had a fantastic U21 Euro tournament, that double save at the end won the cup. Love to see him claim the number one for Burnley and progress, the more young English players playing in the PL the better.

  • Comment posted by stuey, today at 18:19

    Getting a little bit sick of these buy back claims and 20% add ons should the lad move on. Big club picking up young lads to make cash & not play football

  • Comment posted by Boggy Marsh, today at 18:19

    He looked a really good character and keeper in the recent tournament so is fantastic both at present and for the future.
    Good luck to the lad.

  • Comment posted by Grommy, today at 18:19

    Up to 19m for a an uproven top level GK that's been only been on loan at Accrington and Bolton. Crazy.

  • Comment posted by The Swintonian, today at 18:19

    Good signing but he'll be back 👍

  • Comment posted by Letsby Avenue, today at 18:18

    I firmly believe he could become Burnley's best keeper since Brian Jensen. Possibly even Marlon Beresford.

    • Reply posted by Away days FC, today at 18:21

      Away days FC replied:
      Nick pope Tom heaton?

  • Comment posted by Beat Takeshi, today at 18:17

    Man City, buying the league once more.

  • Comment posted by Away days FC, today at 18:17

    England's number one next summer for the Euro's after a year playing for the super Burnley FC

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 18:16

    Although I trust Kompany after last season, the fee for this player is mind boggling.

  • Comment posted by darktowers, today at 18:14

    Amazing keeper. Will be the #1 keeper and will get the first team action he needs at Burnley. He is a future England #1 and if he carries on developing at the rate he is currently demonstrating, he will be worth 2-3 times this transfer fee in 3 years time. Good luck to him, terrific English talent!

    • Reply posted by Grommy, today at 18:20

      Grommy replied:
      Hes the 5th future England #1 I've read about this month.

  • Comment posted by okokok, today at 18:13

    Hope it works out for both the player and Burnley. Could be the beginning of a good career for him.

  • Comment posted by Head juror, today at 18:12

    What a bargain

  • Comment posted by squirrels , today at 18:12

    Welcome to Burnley James Trafford. UTC

  • Comment posted by Bobbington, today at 18:11

    They've got Vigs, hardly need another back-up.

    • Reply posted by Pasujoba, today at 18:21

      Pasujoba replied:
      he isnt the back up, he will be first choice, you dont spend 19million for a keeper for them to sit on the bench

