From the section Burnley

James Trafford helped Bolton reach the League One play-offs and win the Papa Johns Trophy on loan last season

Newly promoted Burnley have signed goalkeeper James Trafford from Manchester City in a four-year deal worth up to £19m with add-ons.

Trafford, 20, is yet to appear in the Premier League and has spent the previous two seasons on loan in League One with Accrington and Bolton.

City have a 20% sell-on clause within the deal and have also included a buy-back option.

Burnley face champions City in their top-flight opener on 11 August.

More to follow.