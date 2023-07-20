Close menu

James Trafford: Burnley sign Manchester City goalkeeper in four-year deal worth £19m

Last updated on .From the section Burnleycomments4

James Trafford
James Trafford helped Bolton reach the League One play-offs and win the Papa Johns Trophy on loan last season

Newly promoted Burnley have signed goalkeeper James Trafford from Manchester City in a four-year deal worth up to £19m with add-ons.

Trafford, 20, is yet to appear in the Premier League and has spent the previous two seasons on loan in League One with Accrington and Bolton.

City have a 20% sell-on clause within the deal and have also included a buy-back option.

Burnley face champions City in their top-flight opener on 11 August.

More to follow.

How to follow Burnley on the BBC bannerBurnley banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

5 comments

  • Comment posted by darktowers, today at 18:14

    Amazing keeper. Will be the #1 keeper and will get the first team action he needs at Burnley. He is a future England #1 and if he carries on developing at the rate he is currently demonstrating, he will be worth 2-3 times this transfer fee in 3 years time. Good luck to him, terrific English talent!

  • Comment posted by okokok, today at 18:13

    Hope it works out for both the player and Burnley. Could be the beginning of a good career for him.

  • Comment posted by Head juror, today at 18:12

    What a bargain

  • Comment posted by squirrels , today at 18:12

    Welcome to Burnley James Trafford. UTC

  • Comment posted by Bobbington, today at 18:11

    They've got Vigs, hardly need another back-up.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport