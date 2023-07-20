James Trafford: Burnley sign Manchester City goalkeeper in four-year deal worth £19m
Newly promoted Burnley have signed goalkeeper James Trafford from Manchester City in a four-year deal worth up to £19m with add-ons.
Trafford, 20, is yet to appear in the Premier League and has spent the previous two seasons on loan in League One with Accrington and Bolton.
City have a 20% sell-on clause within the deal and have also included a buy-back option.
Burnley face champions City in their top-flight opener on 11 August.
