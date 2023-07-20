Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Harry Williams has been on the books of West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa

Walsall have signed defender Harry Williams from non-league Alvechurch for an undisclosed fee.

Williams, 20, who began at West Brom, was part of the Alvechurch side who got to last season's FA Cup second round.

He has signed a one-year deal with the option of a one-year extension after impressing in a pre-season trial.

He becomes the seventh summer signing made by new Walsall boss Mat Sadler as the Saddlers bid to improve on 16th last season in League Two.

Williams follows the arrival of Newport County defender Priestley Farquharson, Birmingham City midfielder Ryan Stirk, Stockport County defender Chris Hussey, the return of strikers Danny Johnson and Douglas James-Taylor and on-loan Lincoln City striker Freddie Draper.

"Harry has had a really strong season at Alvechurch," said Walsall head coach Sadler. "The links we have to the local non-league scene alerted me to him and he's been with us for the last 10 days. I've been listening and looking out for young, hidden gems coming up and I feel Harry fits that profile."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.