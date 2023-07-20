Last updated on .From the section Football

Wayne Rooney was appointed as DC United manager in July 2022

Major League Soccer has denied Wayne Rooney's claim that Apple employees moved his coaching staff out of their seats during his side's defeat by Arsenal on Wednesday.

Rooney's MLS All-Stars lost 5-0 to the Gunners in Washington DC.

The former England forward said his staff were "kicked out of their seats" by members of the tech company.

The MLS said: "It is not true that any members of Apple's staff were seated in the technical area during the game."

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side cruised to victory thanks to goals by Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, Jorginho and Gabriel Martinelli, as well a first for the club for summer signing Kai Havertz.

Rooney, also manager of DC United, said afterwards: "I think everything around the game is great and it's great publicity for the league moving forward.

"Obviously Apple coming into the league as well has been great - although they didn't allow my staff to sit in their seats today.

"My staff got kicked out of their seats today by members of Apple. I wouldn't be doing my staff a service if I didn't bring that up because if you're getting asked to do the game with your staff, you expect your staff to have seats to sit in.

"Although I do think Apple will help the league moving forward."

DC United have declined to comment on Rooney's remarks.