Lewis Mayo: Kilmarnock sign defender from Rangers after season on loan
Last updated on .From the section Kilmarnock
Kilmarnock have signed defender Lewis Mayo on a three-year contract after paying Rangers an undisclosed fee.
The 23-year-old centre-half was on loan at Rugby Park last season, playing 42 games.
A Scotland Under-21 international, Mayo also filled in at right-back for Derek McInnes' side.
Prior to his initial move to Kilmarnock in 2022, he had two loan spells at Partick Thistle and one with Dunfermline Athletic.