Women's World Cup - Group C
SpainSpain3Costa RicaCosta Rica0

Women's World Cup 2023: Spain 3-0 Costa Rica - dominant Spanish record easy win

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's Footballcomments37

Spain cruised to victory in their Women's World Cup opener as they dominated Costa Rica in Wellington.

Valeria del Campo scored an own goal to put Spain ahead, before Aitana Bonmati curled in a second two minutes later.

Esther Gonzalez added a third after a header against the crossbar by Jennifer Hermoso, who then had a penalty saved by Daniela Solera.

Olga Carmona hit the bar and Solera made a number of fine saves to restrict Spain to three goals.

The Spanish team's dominance was shown in the match stats, as they had 46 attempts at goal, including 12 on target, with Costa Rica, ranked 36th in the world, only having one shot, which went wide.

Spain also had 80% possession and 22 corners compared with just one from their opponents.

For Spain, looking to advance past the last-16 phase for the first time, it was the perfect start to their Group C campaign after a disrupted build-up to the tournament.

In September, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) claimed 15 members of its national team, unhappy with training methods and match preparation, said they would resign if manager Jorge Vilda did not step down.

The federation backed Vilda and he only then named three of those 15 players - Barcelona's Mariona Caldentey, Bonmati and Ona Batlle - in the World Cup squad.

Aitana Bonmati
Spain are playing in only their third World Cup having gone out in the group stage in 2015 and losing in the last 16 in 2019

Costa Rica had never won a match at a Women's World Cup, but had drawn 1-1 in their opener against Spain in 2015 - the only other tournament they had qualified for.

But there never looked like being a repeat as Spain dominated.

Bonmati, Gonzalez, Ivana Andres and Salma Paralluelo all missed chances before Del Campo accidentally converted Gonzalez's cross from the left.

Spain scored three times in a seven-minute spell and had a great opportunity for a fourth but Hermoso's poor penalty was pushed away by Solera.

Only an inspired performance from Solera kept the scoreline respectable as she made excellent saves to deny Paralluelo, Carmona and Ivana Andres.

Midfielder Alexia Putellas, who won the Ballon d'Or for being the best player in the world in 2021 and 2022, was among the Spain substitutes and played the last 13 minutes as she recovers from injury.

She sustained a serious knee injury just before last year's Women's European Championship and has not played a full match since.

Spain will be looking for another big win in their next match on 26 July as they face Zambia, at 77th the lowest-ranked team in the tournament, with Costa Rica facing 2011 winners and 2015 runners-up Japan.

Line-ups

Spain

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodríguez Rivero
  • 2BatlleSubstituted forHernándezat 88'minutes
  • 4Paredes
  • 5Andrés
  • 19Carmona
  • 6Bonmatí
  • 3AbelleiraSubstituted forZornozaat 77'minutes
  • 22del CastilloSubstituted forCaldentey Oliverat 63'minutes
  • 10Hermoso
  • 18ParallueloSubstituted forPutellasat 77'minutes
  • 9GonzálezSubstituted forRedondoat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Guerrero
  • 8Caldentey Oliver
  • 11Putellas
  • 12Hernández
  • 13Salón
  • 14Codina
  • 15Navarro
  • 16Pérez
  • 17Redondo
  • 20Gálvez
  • 21Zornoza
  • 23Coll Lluch

Costa Rica

Formation 3-4-3

  • 23Solera
  • 20Villalobos
  • 4Benavides
  • 5del Campo
  • 3Coto
  • 16Alvarado
  • 10VillalobosSubstituted forPinellat 73'minutes
  • 12ElizondoSubstituted forGranadosat 58'minutes
  • 7Herrera
  • 9SalasSubstituted forScottat 73'minutes
  • 14Chinchilla

Substitutes

  • 1Pérez
  • 2Guillén
  • 6Sánchez
  • 8Campos
  • 11Rodríguez
  • 13Valenciano
  • 15Granados
  • 17Varela
  • 18Tapia
  • 19Pinell
  • 21Scott
  • 22Estrada
Referee:
Casey Reibelt
Attendance:
22,966

Match Stats

Home TeamSpainAway TeamCosta Rica
Possession
Home80%
Away20%
Shots
Home46
Away1
Shots on Target
Home12
Away0
Corners
Home22
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Spain 3, Costa Rica Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Spain 3, Costa Rica Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Spain. Oihane Hernández tries a through ball, but Alba Redondo is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  5. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Valeria del Campo (Costa Rica Women).

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Olga Carmona (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Olga Carmona (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Mélissa Herrera (Costa Rica Women).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jenni Hermoso (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Olga Carmona with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Irene Paredes (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Priscila Chinchilla (Costa Rica Women).

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aitana Bonmatí (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alba Redondo.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Spain. Ivana Andrés tries a through ball, but Alba Redondo is caught offside.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain. Oihane Hernández replaces Ona Batlle.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Mariana Benavides.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Spain. Alexia Putellas tries a through ball, but Jenni Hermoso is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mariona Caldentey (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alexia Putellas.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alexia Putellas (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aitana Bonmatí (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Irene Paredes (Spain).

