Philippines v Switzerland - follow text updates

Goal! Philippines Women 0, Switzerland Women 1. Ramona Bachmann (Switzerland Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Line-ups
Philippines
Formation 3-5-2
- 1McDaniel
- 5Long
- 3Cowart
- 13Beard
- 17Barker
- 20Quezada
- 4Sawicki
- 8Eggesvik
- 16HarrisonBooked at 38mins
- 21Guillou
- 7Bolden
Substitutes
- 2Cesar
- 6Annis
- 9Flanigan
- 10McDaniel
- 11Castañeda
- 12Bugay
- 14Abrahamsen
- 15Frilles
- 18Jota
- 19Randle
- 22Fontanilla
- 23Bonta
Switzerland
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 1Thalmann
- 19Aigbogun
- 15Bühler
- 2Stierli
- 5Maritz
- 11Sow
- 13Wälti
- 6Reuteler
- 17Piubel
- 10BachmannBooked at 8mins
- 9Crnogorcevic
Substitutes
- 3Marti
- 4Felber
- 7Arfaoui
- 8Riesen
- 12Peng
- 14Rey
- 16Mauron
- 18Calligaris
- 20Humm
- 21Friedli
- 22Terchoun
- 23Lehmann
- Referee:
- Vincentia Amedome
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home24%
- Away76%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
VAR Decision: Penalty Switzerland Women.
Penalty Switzerland Women. Coumba Sow draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Jessika Cowart (Philippines Women) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (Switzerland Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ramona Bachmann with a cross following a set piece situation.
Sofia Harrison (Philippines Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Seraina Piubel (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sofia Harrison (Philippines Women).
Attempt missed. Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (Switzerland Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Seraina Piubel.
Attempt missed. Seraina Piubel (Switzerland Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Ramona Bachmann (Switzerland Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Noëlle Maritz.
Attempt saved. Seraina Piubel (Switzerland Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ramona Bachmann with a cross.
Géraldine Reuteler (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sara Eggesvik (Philippines Women).
Attempt missed. Hali Long (Philippines Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Foul by Noëlle Maritz (Switzerland Women).
Sarina Bolden (Philippines Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Eseosa Aigbogun (Switzerland Women).
Katrina Guillou (Philippines Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Switzerland Women. Seraina Piubel tries a through ball, but Coumba Sow is caught offside.
