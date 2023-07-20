Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group A
PhilippinesPhilippines0SwitzerlandSwitzerland0

Philippines v Switzerland - follow text updates

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Philippines

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1McDaniel
  • 5Long
  • 3Cowart
  • 13Beard
  • 17Barker
  • 20Quezada
  • 4Sawicki
  • 8Eggesvik
  • 16Harrison
  • 21Guillou
  • 7Bolden

Substitutes

  • 2Cesar
  • 6Annis
  • 9Flanigan
  • 10McDaniel
  • 11Castañeda
  • 12Bugay
  • 14Abrahamsen
  • 15Frilles
  • 18Jota
  • 19Randle
  • 22Fontanilla
  • 23Bonta

Switzerland

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Thalmann
  • 19Aigbogun
  • 15Bühler
  • 2Stierli
  • 5Maritz
  • 6Reuteler
  • 13Wälti
  • 10BachmannBooked at 8mins
  • 11Sow
  • 17Piubel
  • 9Crnogorcevic

Substitutes

  • 3Marti
  • 4Felber
  • 7Arfaoui
  • 8Riesen
  • 12Peng
  • 14Rey
  • 16Mauron
  • 18Calligaris
  • 20Humm
  • 21Friedli
  • 22Terchoun
  • 23Lehmann
Referee:
Vincentia Amedome

Match Stats

Home TeamPhilippinesAway TeamSwitzerland
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Julia Stierli (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Katrina Guillou (Philippines Women).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Coumba Sow (Switzerland Women).

  4. Post update

    Hali Long (Philippines Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Booking

    Ramona Bachmann (Switzerland Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ramona Bachmann (Switzerland Women).

  7. Post update

    Alicia Barker (Philippines Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Géraldine Reuteler (Switzerland Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Switzerland Women. Conceded by Jaclyn Sawicki.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jessika Cowart (Philippines Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Katrina Guillou with a cross following a set piece situation.

  11. Post update

    Sara Eggesvik (Philippines Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Coumba Sow (Switzerland Women).

  13. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  14. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 21st July 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1New Zealand11001013
2Philippines10100001
3Switzerland10100001
4Norway100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Australia11001013
2Canada10100001
3Nigeria10100001
4Ireland100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain00000000
2Costa Rica00000000
3Zambia00000000
4Japan00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England00000000
2Denmark00000000
3China00000000
4Haiti00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1USA00000000
2Vietnam00000000
3Netherlands00000000
4Portugal00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France00000000
2Jamaica00000000
3Brazil00000000
4Panama00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden00000000
2South Africa00000000
3Italy00000000
4Argentina00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany00000000
2Morocco00000000
3Colombia00000000
4South Korea00000000
