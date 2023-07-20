Philippines v Switzerland - follow text updates

Julia Stierli (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Philippines
Formation 3-5-2
- 1McDaniel
- 5Long
- 3Cowart
- 13Beard
- 17Barker
- 20Quezada
- 4Sawicki
- 8Eggesvik
- 16Harrison
- 21Guillou
- 7Bolden
Substitutes
- 2Cesar
- 6Annis
- 9Flanigan
- 10McDaniel
- 11Castañeda
- 12Bugay
- 14Abrahamsen
- 15Frilles
- 18Jota
- 19Randle
- 22Fontanilla
- 23Bonta
Switzerland
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Thalmann
- 19Aigbogun
- 15Bühler
- 2Stierli
- 5Maritz
- 6Reuteler
- 13Wälti
- 10BachmannBooked at 8mins
- 11Sow
- 17Piubel
- 9Crnogorcevic
Substitutes
- 3Marti
- 4Felber
- 7Arfaoui
- 8Riesen
- 12Peng
- 14Rey
- 16Mauron
- 18Calligaris
- 20Humm
- 21Friedli
- 22Terchoun
- 23Lehmann
- Referee:
- Vincentia Amedome
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Katrina Guillou (Philippines Women).
Post update
Foul by Coumba Sow (Switzerland Women).
Post update
Hali Long (Philippines Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Ramona Bachmann (Switzerland Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Ramona Bachmann (Switzerland Women).
Post update
Alicia Barker (Philippines Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Géraldine Reuteler (Switzerland Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Switzerland Women. Conceded by Jaclyn Sawicki.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jessika Cowart (Philippines Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Katrina Guillou with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Sara Eggesvik (Philippines Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Coumba Sow (Switzerland Women).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.