Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group B
NigeriaNigeria0CanadaCanada0

Nigeria 0-0 Canada: Christine Sinclair denied Fifa World Cup history by penalty save

By Emma SmithBBC Sport in Australia

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Christine Sinclair missed out on becoming the first player to score at six Fifa World Cups as Canada were held by Nigeria.

Nigeria keeper Chiamaka Nnadozie kept out Sinclair's spot-kick early in the second half as the Olympic champions were frustrated in Melbourne.

Deborah Abiodun was sent off late on for Nigeria, however they earned a point with a battling display.

Canada and Nigeria have one point in Group B, behind co-hosts Australia.

The Canadians face Republic of Ireland in their next game on 26 July, after the Irish were beaten by Australia on Thursday.

Their captain Sinclair went into this game aiming to make some personal history. The 40-year-old forward was making her 324th international appearance and has scored 190 goals for her country.

She is one of three players to score at five Fifa World Cups - alongside Marta and Cristiano Ronaldo - and seemed destined to make history when she was fouled inside the area by Francisca Ordega early in the second half.

Referee Lina Lehtovaara awarded the penalty after the video assistant referee intervened, however Sinclair's effort was weak and well saved by impressive Nigerian keeper Nnadozie.

Nigeria, ranked 33 places lower than Canada in the Fifa rankings, defended deep and prevented Canada from many clear chances other than the penalty.

Sinclair fired narrowly wide from the edge of the area in the first half, while Nnadozie kept out Evelyne Viens' stabbed effort in the second.

Nigeria came closest to a goal in the first half when a mistake from Canadian keeper Kailen Sheridan allowed forward Asisat Oshoala to round her, however the Barcelona forward's shot from a tight angle was well blocked by Ashley Lawrence.

VAR again intervened in the final seconds to instruct Lehtovaara to send off Abiodun for a high tackle on Lawrence, after the Finnish official originally only gave a yellow card.

However Nigeria held on to give them fresh hope of getting out of their Women's World Cup group for only the third time in nine tournaments.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 21st July 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1New Zealand11001013
2Switzerland11001013
3Norway100101-10
4Philippines100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Australia11001013
2Canada10100001
3Nigeria10100001
4Ireland100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain00000000
2Costa Rica00000000
3Zambia00000000
4Japan00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England00000000
2Denmark00000000
3China00000000
4Haiti00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1USA00000000
2Vietnam00000000
3Netherlands00000000
4Portugal00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France00000000
2Jamaica00000000
3Brazil00000000
4Panama00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden00000000
2South Africa00000000
3Italy00000000
4Argentina00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany00000000
2Morocco00000000
3Colombia00000000
4South Korea00000000
View full Women's World Cup tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Fifa 2023 Women's World Cup

Also in Sport