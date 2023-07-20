Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Nigeria keeper Chiamaka Nnadozie - 18 years younger than Sinclair - denied her penalty and the rebound

Christine Sinclair missed out on becoming the first player to score at six Fifa World Cups as Canada were held by Nigeria.

Nigeria keeper Chiamaka Nnadozie kept out Sinclair's spot-kick early in the second half as the Olympic champions were frustrated in Melbourne.

Deborah Abiodun was sent off late on for Nigeria, however they earned a point with a battling display.

Canada and Nigeria have one point in Group B, behind co-hosts Australia.

The Canadians face Republic of Ireland in their next game on 26 July, after the Irish were beaten by Australia on Thursday.

More follows.