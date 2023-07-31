Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Fabinho has won 29 caps for Brazil

Brazil midfielder Fabinho has completed a move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad from Liverpool on a three-year deal.

The 29-year-old did not travel with the Reds to a recent training camp in Germany after the Saudi side made a £40m bid for him.

Fabinho was also left out of the club's current trip to Singapore as the move was finalised.

Capped 29 times by his country, he joined Liverpool in July 2018 from Monaco for a fee in the region of £39m.

Fabinho said he was leaving his "home" after representing Liverpool "with the greatest honour and happiness possible" for five years.

He added: "I say this with a heart full of joy: I love this club. Thank you, Reds, for everything we've experienced together."

Fabinho is Al-Ittihad's latest high-profile signing this summer as part of a widespread influx of players into the Saudi Pro League.

Ballon d'Or winner and former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, former Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante and ex-Celtic forward Jota have all joined the club managed by ex-Wolves and Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Al-Ittihad said Fabinho's signing is part of their effort to "reinforce the team with outstanding players, who will support their journey in the upcoming phase, which includes multiple domestic and international competitions".

Fabinho made 219 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 11 goals.

During his time with the Reds, he helped the club win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and the Fifa Club World Cup.

"We would like to thank Fabinho for all of his contributions to the club's successes during the last five years," said Liverpool.

Fellow midfielder Jordan Henderson has also left the Merseyside club to move to Saudi Arabia, with the England international joining Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq.

Liverpool have now lost five midfielders on a permanent basis this summer, with James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita also departing after their contracts expired.

Centre-back Virgil van Dijk has, meanwhile, replaced Henderson as Liverpool captain, with defender Trent Alexander-Arnold taking over as vice-captain from Milner.