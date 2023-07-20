Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw says her side have shown "they are ready for this level" after a narrow 1-0 defeat by co-hosts Australia on their World Cup debut in Sydney.

Steph Catley scored a second-half penalty for the Matildas, who were frustrated by the solid Irish defence.

The underdogs had a number of chances to equalise in the closing stages but the hosts held on.

"We've shown we can play against the best teams in the world," said Pauw.

In a goalless first half, the Republic frustrated Australia, who were without captain Sam Kerr with a calf injury sustained on the day before the game.

Catley's penalty came after Marissa Sheva pushed Hayley Ruso in the area on 52 minutes and the stand-in captain fired an unstoppable penalty into the top corner.

The Republic rallied after the goal and were unfortunate not to score what would have been a famous equaliser with Megan Connolly, Katie McCabe and Louise Quinn all going close.

"It was a game in which a point could have gone our way," Pauw added.

"I'm really proud. Our game plan worked and they couldn't do what they wanted to do.

"Our tactical approach worked well also, and until the last second we put them under pressure. I'm really proud."

'We do not fear anyone'

After falling to defeat on their debut, the Republic will face Olympic champions Canada on 26 July before their final group game with Nigeria on 31 July.

"Next is Canada, Olympic champions, but we do not fear anyone," Pauw added.

"These players adapt so quickly and we need to see where we stand again.

"We went into this game to get a result and it will be the same again (against Canada). We pressed until the last second.

"We got more space to play, could switch play. You couldn't in first half, in second we could, when we made changes.

"We are a team battling, Irish DNA is battling."