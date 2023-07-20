Jordan Roberts: Stevenage striker agrees new contract
Last updated on .From the section Stevenage
Stevenage striker Jordan Roberts has agreed a new contract with the club.
Roberts, 29, played a key role in the team's promotion to League One last season, scoring 12 goals for Steve Evans' side in all competitions.
He was signed last year after a spell at Motherwell and his other previous clubs include Hearts, Ipswich, Gillingham, Crawley and Aldershot.
Stevenage have not disclosed the length of his new deal, describing it as "improved and extended".