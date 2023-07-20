Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Chuba Akpom was the Championship's top goalscorer in 2022-23, with a career-best 28 goals

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has revealed that injury is behind striker Chuba Akpom's absence from pre-season action so far this summer.

The 27-year-old was a revelation under Carrick last season, scoring 29 goals in 42 games in all competitions, as Boro made the Championship play-offs.

Akpom is under contract for the coming season but his omission had fuelled speculation about his Boro future.

"He's had a problem with his knee," Carrick told BBC Radio Tees.

"He's unfortunately for us missed a few weeks. I'm only worried in terms of him not being fit and we want him fit, and it's an important time of year.

"But at the same time injuries happen, we've got to deal with them and we've got good staff dealing with him.

"We'll have him back as soon as we can."