Sam Kerr trained with her Australian team mates on Wednesday afternoon - and suffered a calf injury

Australia captain Sam Kerr has been ruled out of their first two Women's World Cup games with a calf injury sustained in training.

Kerr misses the co-hosts' opening Group B game against the Republic of Ireland at Stadium Australia on Thursday.

The 29-year-old, Australia's all-time record scorer, will also be absent against Nigeria on 27 July.

Kerr will now hope to be fit for Australia's final match in Group B, against Canada on 31 July.

The Chelsea forward posted on Instagram: "Unfortunately I sustained a calf injury yesterday in training. I wanted to share this with everyone so there is no distraction from us doing what we came here to achieve.

"Of course I would have loved to have been out there tonight but I can't wait to be a part of this amazing journey which starts now."

A statement posted to the Australia team's Twitter account read: "Sam Kerr is unavailable tonight after she picked up a calf injury at training on matchday minus-one.

"Sam will be unavailable for the next two matches with the Matildas medical team to re-assess her following our second group-stage match."

Kerr had shown little sign of injury worry when she spoke at the pre-match press conference on Wednesday evening at Stadium Australia, which came after her team's final training session before their opening match.

She said Australia were ready to take centre stage on Thursday and would be ready for any battle with the Republic.

"We just play our game," she said. "We have a lot of respect for Ireland - they have had some good results - but it's about us."

Kerr was present at Stadium Australia to support her team-mates as the co-hosts began their bid to win the Women's World Cup for the first time.

With 63 goals in 120 matches, Kerr has long been the key figure for Australia while being immensely successful at club level, winning three successive domestic doubles with Chelsea and being named PFA Player of the Year in the Women's Super League for the last two seasons.