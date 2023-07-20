Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Ibrahima Diallo signed for Southampton in 2020 and featured 81 times for the club in almost three years

Midfielder Ibrahima Diallo has left Southampton after almost three years to join Qatari side Al-Duhail SC.

The 24-year-old joined the Saints in 2020 from French side Brest on a four-year deal believed to be worth £11m.

He made 81 appearances for the club, while his one goal came in an EFL Cup game at Sheffield United in 2021.

However, of the 18 Premier League matches Diallo played in last season, only 11 were starts as Saints were relegated to the Championship.

