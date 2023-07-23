Close menu

Arnaut Danjuma: Everton sign Villarreal winger on season-long loan

Last updated on .From the section Evertoncomments20

Arnaut Danjuma in an Everton shirt in front of Everton banners and posters
Arnaut Danjuma has 23 made Premier League appearances with Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur

Everton have completed the signing of winger Arnaut Danjuma on a season-long loan from Villarreal.

The Netherlands forward agreed terms with the Toffees in January, but joined Tottenham after they made a late move.

The 26-year-old made nine appearances for Spurs before returning to Spain at the end of the season.

Danjuma said he did not move to Merseyside in January because of uncertainty over the managerial situation.

Frank Lampard was sacked as Everton boss on 23 January and Sean Dyche appointed seven days later, one day before the transfer window closed.

Danjuma is Dyche's second signing as Everton manager, after full-back Ashley Young, as the Blues look to avoid another relegation battle.

"I think it makes it even more beautiful for me to join now," Danjuma said.

"I had interest from other clubs but there was a pull towards Everton because of the fans, the manager and the history of the club.

"It is second time lucky for me."

Danjuma has six caps for the Netherlands and was a key member of the Villarreal side beaten by Liverpool in the 2021-22 Champions League semi-finals.

This will be his third spell in the English top flight after signing for Bournemouth in 2019 and leaving for La Liga in 2021.

The Toffees begin their Premier League campaign at home to Fulham on Saturday, 12 August.

How to follow Everton on the BBC bannerEverton banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

20 comments

  • Comment posted by Cake, today at 14:36

    We don’t do well with the Dutch…

  • Comment posted by djn, today at 14:35

    So is this the level of player they Everton can afford these days due to the new stadium?
    .
    Genuine question for the blues - is the new stadium needed? Isn't it a vanity project and existential threat to Everton Football Club?

  • Comment posted by Cromwell, today at 14:34

    He obviously didn't watch Everton last season. Oh dear.

  • Comment posted by Miss007, today at 14:32

    It's a good signing for Everton but they desperately need a quality striker to avoid another relegation battle.

  • Comment posted by Paul Savage, today at 14:32

    Bargain basement signings so far from Everton. Be another tough season for them at this rate.

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 14:30

    Another journeyman player who no one else wanted

    • Reply posted by bagseye, today at 14:33

      bagseye replied:
      Perfect for Toffees then

  • Comment posted by Smithy, today at 14:29

    Soon be in a headlock

  • Comment posted by WG, today at 14:27

    What history?

    • Reply posted by Miss007, today at 14:32

      Miss007 replied:
      Tell me you know nothing about football without telling me you know nothing about football...

  • Comment posted by Ricky, today at 14:23

    I know my football inside out and I’ve never heard of this player.
    Sad times indeed for Everton Football Club.

    • Reply posted by Miss007, today at 14:32

      Miss007 replied:
      No you don't. He played Premier League football last season. You're just a troll aren't you?

  • Comment posted by coldozer, today at 14:22

    How long before his car is being blocked in and he's being told he's not fit to wear the shirt!?

  • Comment posted by validata, today at 14:20

    Welcome to the rollercoater that is Everton.

  • Comment posted by Edzakerley , today at 14:19

    Poor Lad

  • Comment posted by Graham Hirst, today at 14:19

    Great signing, who can blame him for pulling out in January with all uncertainty, let's get behind him, another out and out striker, two centre halves with another couple players gone and I'll be 😊

  • Comment posted by New Era, today at 14:16

    2nd time lucky, all the best to him

  • Comment posted by anonymous , today at 14:16

    He will single handedly keep Everton up after his performances at spurs what a player

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport