Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Hope Powell played for England 66 times from 1983 to 1998.

Former England manager Hope Powell has been appointed as women's technical director at Birmingham City.

The 56-year-old won 66 caps for England and managed her country for 15 years.

Powell will start the role immediately and is responsible for the long-term vision of Birmingham City Women, who play in the Women's Championship.

"I am looking forward to putting in place the building blocks so that it can compete once again at the highest levels," said Powell.

She is one of the leading names in British women's football after managing England at four European Championships and two World Cups between 1998 and 2013.

Powell took charge of Team GB at London 2012 and most recently managed WSL side Brighton & Hove Albion between 2017 and 2022.

US-based Shelby Companies Limited took over Blues in July and have plans to invest in the club.

Birmingham are targeting promotion in their second season in the Women's Championship after finishing second last term, with Powell seeking success "in England and then across Europe".