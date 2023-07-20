Close menu

Milos Kerkez: Bournemouth sign Hungary left-back from AZ Alkmaar

Milos Kerkez
Milos Kerkez scored five goals and had seven assists for AZ Alkmaar last season

Bournemouth have signed Hungary left-back Milos Kerkez from AZ Alkmaar for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old defender has agreed a "long-term contract", the club said.

Kerkez's arrival follows the signings of Dutch forward Justin Kluivert, 24, from Roma, and Lyon midfielder Romain Faivre, 24.

"An athletic and attacking full-back, Milos will be an excellent addition to our exciting squad," said Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake.

