Milos Kerkez: Bournemouth sign Hungary left-back from AZ Alkmaar
Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth
Bournemouth have signed Hungary left-back Milos Kerkez from AZ Alkmaar for an undisclosed fee.
The 19-year-old defender has agreed a "long-term contract", the club said.
Kerkez's arrival follows the signings of Dutch forward Justin Kluivert, 24, from Roma, and Lyon midfielder Romain Faivre, 24.
"An athletic and attacking full-back, Milos will be an excellent addition to our exciting squad," said Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake.
More to follow.
