Andre Onana: Manchester United complete £47.2m deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper

Manchester United have completed the £47.2m (55m euro) signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

The Cameroon international, 27, has signed a five-year contract, with the option of a 12-month extension.

The deal is worth an initial £43.8m plus a possible £3.4m in add-ons, and the former Ajax keeper is set to join up with the United squad on their pre-season tour of the United States.

"To join Manchester United is an incredible honour," he said.

"I have worked hard all my life to get to this moment, overcoming many obstacles along the way."

Onana will replace David de Gea as United's first-choice keeper, with the Spaniard having left in July when his contract expired after 12 years at the club.

"Walking out at Old Trafford to defend our goal and contribute to the team will be another amazing experience," Onana added. "This is the start of a new journey for me, with new team-mates and new ambitions to fight for.

"Manchester United has a long history of incredible goalkeepers, and I will now give everything to create my own legacy in the coming years."

