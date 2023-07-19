Last updated on .From the section Irish

Amy McGivern scored twice as Crusaders ran out comfortable winners over Ballymena

Amy McGivern and Darcy Boyle were both on target twice as Crusaders Strikers beat Ballymena United 6-1 in Wednesday's Women's Premiesrhip game at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

Darcie McNeill, with a penalty, and Zoe Rodgers were the other Crusaders goalscorers.

Natasha Bamford netted Ballymena's only goal in the first half.

The visitors led 3-1 at half-time and went on to increase their advantage after the interval.

Crusaders remain fifth in the table with six wins and four defeats from their 10 games, while Ballymena sit ninth, one position above bottom-placed Derry City, who have yet to register a point this season.