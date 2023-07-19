Close menu

Jordan Henderson: Al-Ettifaq agree deal worth £12m plus add-ons for Liverpool midfielder

By Mandeep SangheraBBC Sport

Jordan Henderson (left) and Al-Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard
Jordan Henderson played alongside Steven Gerrard when he first joined Liverpool in 2011

Liverpool have agreed a deal in principle worth £12m plus add-ons to sell midfielder Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq.

Henderson travelled to Germany with Liverpool for their training camp but was not involved in their first pre-season game against Karlsruher.

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard was recently appointed as manager of Al-Ettifaq.

Henderson, 33, has two years remaining on his contract at Anfield.

The agreement for Henderson follows Liverpool receiving a £40m offer from Al-Ittihad for fellow midfielder Fabinho last Friday.

Unlike Henderson, the 29-year-old Brazil international did not travel to Germany while his future is resolved.

The England midfielder joined the Reds from Sunderland in a deal worth £20m in June 2011.

Henderson made 43 appearances for Liverpool last season as they endured a disappointing campaign by finishing fifth in the Premier League and missing out on a place in the Champions League.

Overall, he has played 491 times for the Reds, scoring 33 goals and registering 58 assists.

Henderson was captain when Liverpool lifted the Champions League in 2019 before going on to win the Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup later that year.

He was also the Reds skipper when the club won the 2019-20 Premier League title to end a 30-year wait for the English top-flight title.

Henderson's other honours at Liverpool include winning the FA Cup in 2022 and League Cup in 2012 and 2022.

Comments

Join the conversation

494 comments

  • Comment posted by Norwegian Saint, today at 18:20

    This Saudi Sports washing continues.

    • Reply posted by Top Dogg, today at 18:39

      Top Dogg replied:
      The super league will be back on soon, now european clubs will actually have a league to join and don't have to all leave in unison.

      Sad but it will probably work as global fans dont care about the clubs origins or where they play. They are just brands.

  • Comment posted by YNFA, today at 18:20

    One off the most undervalued players at domestic and international level. Ultimate professional. Good luck

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 18:30

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Professional, or hypocrite?

  • Comment posted by NeutralRed, today at 18:20

    Thanks for all you've done for LFC. Following Stevie G as captain was not easy, but you did it with your way.

    Wish you all the best for the future

    • Reply posted by Getcher Handsoff, today at 18:26

      Getcher Handsoff replied:
      Yeah, been a great servant and if he wants to win trophies he's got to move on........

  • Comment posted by Nnnutter, today at 18:18

    Unbelievable after all he has done for the Stonewall charity

    • Reply posted by peter lee, today at 18:29

      peter lee replied:
      so what - its his life

  • Comment posted by Joseph Swan Lightbulb FC, today at 18:23

    All this sign for Saudi stuff just allows the big clubs to get stronger and the smaller clubs to go out of business.
    I support non/league football
    At least that operates in a working man’s budget and working man’s world where you can watch your side at affordable prices.

    • Reply posted by Green Daze, today at 18:32

      Green Daze replied:
      Wolves?

  • Comment posted by NeisNo1Fan, today at 18:21

    To be fair him, I bet he never thought in a million years, growing up in Sunderland, he'd be able to look after himself and his entire family for years to come.
    Good luck to him.

    • Reply posted by Firebrigade, today at 18:25

      Firebrigade replied:
      Years? More like centuries

  • Comment posted by confluence, today at 18:20

    For 700 grand a week i dont blame him, expect more players to follow. Money talks.

    • Reply posted by ty, today at 18:28

      ty replied:
      Probably more like 400 a week. Can't blame him though.

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 18:19

    Wow! I guess every man has his price even Hendo.

    • Reply posted by Jack Dominiak, today at 18:47

      Jack Dominiak replied:
      What do you mean, "even Hendo"?
      All he's done is virtue signal for publicity over the last 2 years 😏

  • Comment posted by lee1001red, today at 18:19

    Poor decision

  • Comment posted by yk64hz2, today at 18:23

    Loved him at Liverpool, but this is ethically repulsive, and also can't understand Liverpool selling their captain and essentially throwing their entire midfield away. Fine, change was needed but selling Fabinho and Henderson and bringing in two new players seems like too much.

    • Reply posted by David Peddy, today at 18:27

      David Peddy replied:
      Fabhino gave the ball away too much for my liking and Hendo shot over the bar

  • Comment posted by Sean, today at 18:31

    All a bunch of mercenaries....players, managers & all pundits who banged on about Qatar World Cup, but somehow this is acceptable & to be encouraged....

    Pure hypocritical BS....

    • Reply posted by mid Wales Toffee, today at 18:39

      mid Wales Toffee replied:
      Well said.

  • Comment posted by johncrosbie78, today at 18:20

    He has been a great servant to Liverpool. Won every major honor and will go down as a true legend the club. But, he's the wrong side of 30, past his peak and it is time for the new blood to take Liverpool forward. Creativity is what the midfield now needs rather than all out work horses.

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 18:23

    Talk about sports washing, all of a sudden vast numbers of prem players off to Saudi - must be for the sun.
    Well done Hendo, great commitment and led by example at Liverpool. Good luck to him.

    • Reply posted by 1title in 33 years, today at 18:25

      1title in 33 years replied:
      he sold out just like gerrard.

  • Comment posted by mustardcustard, today at 18:22

    Good luck Hendo 🙏🏽. Well deserved golden sunset contract

    • Reply posted by Sami, today at 18:29

      Sami replied:
      Hypocrisy on a high level.

  • Comment posted by Magnum PI sstaker, today at 18:21

    This is the Henderson who was kicking off about players rights and all that over here. In for a bit of a shock when he gets out there 😬 health and safety?

    • Reply posted by garage, today at 18:53

      garage replied:
      Do you use oil?

  • Comment posted by Liampr, today at 18:23

    Gutted. Great player, better man. Enormous loss for the club - suddenly looking v light in terms of experienced leaders. Looking like a year of transition ahead

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:35

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Which gender will the club be transitioning to?

  • Comment posted by TheUnwiseWiseMan, today at 18:18

    Daylight robbery

  • Comment posted by clarke, today at 18:27

    I wonder if he will have that rainbow armband on over there? against their laws but I guess money talks...

  • Comment posted by Green Daze, today at 18:24

    Loved his passion and commitment as Liverpool captain. Showed tactical awareness and unselfish play. Rarely set the world alight, but added so much to the team, the squad and the club. Won it all and now time to test himself against some of the world's best players, such as Brazil's Fabinho.

    • Reply posted by User0837440998, today at 18:40

      User0837440998 replied:
      Won it all ONCE, except the league cup (twice) and the europa league final (lost)

  • Comment posted by croftamieman, today at 18:20

    For 700k a week, I don't blame him. But he was a good servant for LFC.

    • Reply posted by LOFC_Ed, today at 18:32

      LOFC_Ed replied:
      Is that a fact? I'm sure it would not be less than 400k per week though.

