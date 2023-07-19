Close menu

Jordan Henderson: Al-Ettifaq agree deal worth £12m plus add-ons for Liverpool midfielder

By Mandeep SangheraBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Liverpool have agreed a deal in principle worth £12m plus add-ons to sell Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq.

Henderson travelled to Germany with Liverpool for their training camp but was not involved in their first pre-season game against Karlsruher.

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard was recently appointed as manager of Al-Ettifaq.

Henderson, 33, has two years remaining on his contract at Anfield.

The England midfielder joined the Reds from Sunderland in a deal worth £20m in June 2011.

Henderson made 43 appearances for Liverpool last season as they endured a disappointing campaign by finishing fifth in the Premier League and missing out on a place in the Champions League.

Overall, he has played 491 times for the Reds, scoring 33 goals and registering 58 assists.

Henderson was captain when Liverpool lifted the Champions League in 2019 before going on to win the Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup later that year.

He was also the Reds skipper when the club won the 2019-20 Premier League title to end a 30-year wait for the English top-flight title.

Henderson's other honours at Liverpool include winning the FA Cup in 2022 and League Cup in 2012 and 2022.

Comments

129 comments

  • Comment posted by Agriff, today at 18:18

    I wonder if he'll pack his rainbow arm band.

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 18:21

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Doesn't have to

  • Comment posted by NeutralRed, today at 18:20

    Thanks for all you've done for LFC. Following Stevie G as captain was not easy, but you did it with your way.

    Wish you all the best for the future

    • Reply posted by Getcher Handsoff, today at 18:26

      Getcher Handsoff replied:
      Yeah, been a great servant and if he wants to win trophies he's got to move on........

  • Comment posted by YNFA, today at 18:20

    One off the most undervalued players at domestic and international level. Ultimate professional. Good luck

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 18:30

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Professional, or hypocrite?

  • Comment posted by Norwegian Saint, today at 18:20

    This Saudi Sports washing continues.

  • Comment posted by Joseph Swan Lightbulb FC, today at 18:23

    All this sign for Saudi stuff just allows the big clubs to get stronger and the smaller clubs to go out of business.
    I support non/league football
    At least that operates in a working man’s budget and working man’s world where you can watch your side at affordable prices.

  • Comment posted by Nnnutter, today at 18:18

    Unbelievable after all he has done for the Stonewall charity

    • Reply posted by peter lee, today at 18:29

      peter lee replied:
      so what - its his life

  • Comment posted by Paul S, today at 18:19

    Great player and role model , good luck 👏👏👏

    • Reply posted by Fr, today at 18:26

      Fr replied:
      bro sold all his values $$$ 😐

  • Comment posted by NeisNo1Fan, today at 18:21

    To be fair him, I bet he never thought in a million years, growing up in Sunderland, he'd be able to look after himself and his entire family for years to come.
    Good luck to him.

    • Reply posted by Firebrigade, today at 18:25

      Firebrigade replied:
      Years? More like centuries

  • Comment posted by TheUnwiseWiseMan, today at 18:18

    Daylight robbery

  • Comment posted by lee1001red, today at 18:19

    Poor decision

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 18:23

    Talk about sports washing, all of a sudden vast numbers of prem players off to Saudi - must be for the sun.
    Well done Hendo, great commitment and led by example at Liverpool. Good luck to him.

    • Reply posted by 1title in 33 years, today at 18:25

      1title in 33 years replied:
      he sold out just like gerrard.

  • Comment posted by mustardcustard, today at 18:22

    Good luck Hendo 🙏🏽. Well deserved golden sunset contract

    • Reply posted by Sami, today at 18:29

      Sami replied:
      Hypocrisy on a high level.

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 18:19

    Wow! I guess every man has his price even Hendo.

  • Comment posted by johncrosbie78, today at 18:20

    He has been a great servant to Liverpool. Won every major honor and will go down as a true legend the club. But, he's the wrong side of 30, past his peak and it is time for the new blood to take Liverpool forward. Creativity is what the midfield now needs rather than all out work horses.

  • Comment posted by confluence, today at 18:20

    For 700 grand a week i dont blame him, expect more players to follow. Money talks.

    • Reply posted by ty, today at 18:28

      ty replied:
      Probably more like 400 a week. Can't blame him though.

  • Comment posted by Liampr, today at 18:23

    Gutted. Great player, better man. Enormous loss for the club - suddenly looking v light in terms of experienced leaders. Looking like a year of transition ahead

  • Comment posted by croftamieman, today at 18:20

    For 700k a week, I don't blame him. But he was a good servant for LFC.

  • Comment posted by Green Daze, today at 18:24

    Loved his passion and commitment as Liverpool captain. Showed tactical awareness and unselfish play. Rarely set the world alight, but added so much to the team, the squad and the club. Won it all and now time to test himself against some of the world's best players, such as Brazil's Fabinho.

  • Comment posted by SOCAandRUM, today at 18:20

    No, oh well… let’s see who else they sign for midfield. Wish Hendo all the best!

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:26

    I really just don’t get this £12m fee

    • Reply posted by blue cheese, today at 18:27

      blue cheese replied:
      No-one gets it …. And that’s the point

