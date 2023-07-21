Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Chris Maxwell helped Blackpool win promotion to the Championship in 2020-21

Huddersfield Town have signed former Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Maxwell on a two-year deal.

The 32-year-old was released by the Seasiders at the end of last season after making 114 appearances in three and a half years.

"I think he's a good character and I like the way he conducts himself," boss Neil Warnock told the club website. external-link

"We've got a great keeper in Lee Nicholls as well, and Chris' arrival strengthens that department."

