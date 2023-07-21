Chris Maxwell: Huddersfield Town sign former Blackpool goalkeeper
From the section Huddersfield
Huddersfield Town have signed former Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Maxwell on a two-year deal.
The 32-year-old was released by the Seasiders at the end of last season after making 114 appearances in three and a half years.
"I think he's a good character and I like the way he conducts himself," boss Neil Warnock told the club website.
"We've got a great keeper in Lee Nicholls as well, and Chris' arrival strengthens that department."
