Women's World Cup 2023 quiz: What do you know about the past 24 hours?

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Test your knowledge of the Women's World Cup with our daily quiz throughout the tournament.

Shortly after the final game of the day has finished, we'll give you five questions to see how closely you have been following events from Australia and New Zealand over the past 24 hours.

How well will you do?

Stay informed:

Fifa Women's World Cup 2023
Hosts: Australia and New Zealand Dates: 20 July-20 August
Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website & app. Full coverage details
Fifa 2023 Women's World Cup