Close menu

Man Utd 1-0 Lyon: Donny van de Beek unclear on Old Trafford future

By Bryn PalmerBBC Sport at Murrayfield

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments50

Donny van de Beek scores for Man Utd
Van de Beek scored a superbly taken right-foot volley early in the second half against Lyon at Murrayfield

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek says he is unclear whether he has a future at the club.

The Dutchman, 26, has struggled to establish himself at Old Trafford since arriving for £35m in September 2020.

He had a loan spell at Everton in 2022 before returning to United, and missed the second half of last season with a serious knee injury.

"It is hard to say where my future is," Van de Beek said after capping his return from six months out with the winning goal in United's 1-0 victory over Lyon at Murrayfield in their second pre-season match.

"I am coming back from injury. I have trained for a few weeks now and I have played my first minutes today.

"I am fit but I still need to keep going and try to push as hard as possible. Let's see what happens. There is also the possibility that I move - everything is open."

Van de Beek's superbly taken right-foot volley early in the second half - arriving in the box to caress Daniel Gore's right-wing cross past Lyon substitute keeper Remy Riou into the left corner - was the highlight of a sunlit afternoon in the Scottish capital.

His roar of celebration hinted at his relief at ending a frustrating spell on the sidelines.

"For me personally it is a big moment," he said. "Of course it is nice if you score a goal, but people who have experienced such a big injury will know I have waited so long for this moment.

"I know it is only a friendly but it is a massive moment for me. You realise you enjoy football so much."

Van de Beek also welcomed the imminent arrival of his former Ajax team-mate Andre Onana, with United having agreed a £47.2m (55m euros) deal for the Inter Milan goalkeeper to replace the departed David de Gea.

"He is a great goalkeeper," the Dutchman added. "I played with him for many years and he is a great personality. He is good with his feet and good on the line.

"My expectations are high for Andre. He is a great person - I still speak with him sometimes - and a top-class goalkeeper."

While manager Erik ten Hag appears to have successfully landed one of his key summer targets, their afternoon outing in front of 48,484 fans in Edinburgh highlighted United's need for a new striker.

With Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial not involved, the Red Devils started without a recognised frontman, Jadon Sancho taking up a central role, flanked by Antony and Amad Diallo in a front three.

The trio linked up well in the early stages but lacked a clinical edge as four chances went begging inside the first 10 minutes.

Antony saw a shot saved and Amad scuffed another effort wide, before the same player forced a fine save from Anthony Lopes with a stinging left-foot effort after Anthony's precise cross from the left.

Sancho might also have done better when he sprung through the middle but took too long to find the unattended Mason Mount in the box, the midfielder crowded out by the time the ball reached him.

Apart from goalkeeper Matej Kovar, Ten Hag changed his entire team for the second half, with Fred taking over the captain's armband from Raphael Varane and veteran centre-back Jonny Evans, signed on a short-term contract, making his second United debut.

The closest United came to adding to their lead came when Isak Hansen-Aaroen, an 18-year-old left-sided attacker, collected Fred's pass and cut on to his right foot but the Norwegian's curling effort was tipped round the far post.

The United squad will fly out later from Edinburgh to New York, where they begin their four-match US tour with a fixture against Arsenal in New Jersey on Saturday.

How to follow Manchester United on the BBC bannerManchester United banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

52 comments

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:18

    Keep yer Beek out of this

  • Comment posted by Oswaldcobblepot, today at 18:17

    Good warm up for man utd
    And also Liverpool lose their club captain to Saudi along with their Hero Gerrard

  • Comment posted by oNotiger, today at 18:16

    Man U will struggle to sell some of their players. Furthermore, they need to sell as they can’t go on cooking the books for ffp. Being the biggest spenders in world football for the last 10 years is a distant memory

  • Comment posted by charlie, today at 18:16

    Saw a comment on here from the Eric Gates movement. Me and two others of the same age (old), we’re discussing Paul Mariner. A very good striker in a very good team with a very good manager.

  • Comment posted by Collie21, today at 18:11

    Any chance VDB plays a blinder of a pre season and gets player the season of next season ?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 18:18

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Yes: zero chance.

  • Comment posted by White Box Fountain, today at 18:05

    They should get rid of quick as now is very rare occasion that he is fit.

  • Comment posted by Liverpool 7 - Man U 0 ZER0, today at 18:05

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by Andy Steen, today at 18:04

    " Manchester united are in effect getting an £80m player for £40m" said Kaveh Solhekol, who pays these now nothing clowns

  • Comment posted by A-mcr, today at 18:03

    Forgot he was still in the team tbh!

  • Comment posted by from london, today at 18:02

    Of course wining after winning without degea

  • Comment posted by alyred, today at 18:01

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by The Nook, today at 18:00

    Saudi Arabia is open for business !

    • Reply posted by from london, today at 18:03

      from london replied:
      Any offers for DE GEA ؟؟؟؟

  • Comment posted by Arod, today at 17:59

    I'm sure the fans are also unsure about his abilities, where united are concerned.

  • Comment posted by duke411, today at 17:59

    Just be like El Neny, wasting his career on the bench while enjoying ridiculous wages…

  • Comment posted by kung-fu Cantona, today at 17:59

    Donny needs to be sold.

  • Comment posted by Lord Elpus, today at 17:58

    It hasn't worked out. Before he joined he was a Dutch international and was shortlisted for the Ballon d'Or. He maybe needs to go back to Holland.

  • Comment posted by NEVERTHEIR FAULT, today at 17:55

    We are back! The boys are in incredible form with some fantastic results against some excellent opponents. It is our year mark my words! We are buying some top talent and the best players are slowly realising that too! Surely a quadruple is ours for the taking - come on Red devils and Eric's army! Whoa who is that at the door? Look's like men in white coats - who could they be? HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

    • Reply posted by wordsofwisdom, today at 17:58

      wordsofwisdom replied:
      School holiday time. I guess we should be used to it!

  • Comment posted by armchair_genius, today at 17:54

    Well he’s been a bit useless hasn’t he? Tho to be fair not the only one.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport