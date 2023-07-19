Last updated on .From the section Football

Harvey Barnes won his one England cap in a friendly against Wales on 8 October 2020

Newcastle are close to agreeing a deal with Leicester City for midfielder Harvey Barnes.

Negotiations between the two clubs have been ongoing for weeks.

A fee is still to be agreed but there is growing confidence the deal will be concluded by the end of the week, which would allow Barnes to link up with Eddie Howe's squad.

It was always likely the 25-year-old would move on following Leicester's relegation to the Championship.

Barnes is keen to add to his single England cap and also wants to test himself on the Champions League stage.

The move should be made easier by Allan Saint-Maximin's impending move from St James' Park to Saudi Arabia.

Barnes scored 45 goals in 187 appearances in all competitions for the Foxes after progressing through the club's Academy.

He made his senior debut off the bench in Leicester's 5-0 defeat by Porto in the Champions League as an 18-year-old on 7 December 2016.