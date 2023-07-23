Close menu

Harvey Barnes: Newcastle sign England winger from Leicester City for £38m

comments207

Harvey Barnes in action for Leicester against Newcastle
Harvey Barnes made his Leicester debut as a substitute in a Champions League game against Porto aged 18 in December 2016

Newcastle United have signed England winger Harvey Barnes from Leicester City for a fee of about £38m.

The 25-year-old, capped once by England, has signed a five-year contract with the Magpies.

He is the club's third signing of the summer following the arrivals of forward Yankuba Minteh and Italian international midfielder Sandro Tonali.

"I think it's an attacker's dream to come into a team like this," Barnes said.

"I'm delighted. It's an amazing club and for me it's a massive opportunity to come and be involved in a successful team that's doing exciting things, so I'm absolutely buzzing to be here."

Newcastle finished fourth in the Premier League last season and in 2023-24 will be playing in the Champions League for the first time since 2003-04.

"Harvey is an exciting talent who I have admired for a long time so I'm delighted to welcome him to Newcastle United," said Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe.

"He is strong, quick and very good technically, and he showed last season in particular that he has an eye for goal from wide positions."

Barnes is the latest player to leave the Foxes after their relegation from the Premier League.

He made 146 Premier League appearances for Leicester, scoring 35 goals and creating 25 assists.

Despite scoring 13 league goals in 2022-23, he could not save them from dropping into the Championship.

His departure comes after James Maddison moved to Tottenham in a £40m deal, while fellow midfielder Youri Tielemans and defender Caglar Soyuncu left on free transfers, joining Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid respectively.

Analysis

Harry De Cosemo, BBC SportThe arrival of Harvey Barnes is further evidence of how opportunistic Newcastle have been this summer.Similarly to the purchase of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan, their first major signing of the summer, Barnes wasn't high on Newcastle's priority list as they initially hunted a right midfielder. But the winger's work-rate and eye for goal, having scored 13 times in the Premier League for Leicester last season, was enough for Newcastle to move for him once his price became clear and the imminent departure of French winger Allan Saint-Maximin gathered pace.Barnes will slot into the attack perfectly, with high energy, direct running and a consistent threat. This is yet more evidence of the measured approach to recruitment on Tyneside, despite increased spending power following the 2021 Saudi Arabia-backed takeover of the club.

Comments

Join the conversation

207 comments

  • Comment posted by Maccers, today at 15:16

    Stats suggest he’s more effective than he appears. Wouldn’t question Newcastle recruitment though, they haven’t made many mistakes yet.

  • Comment posted by Rosnovski, today at 15:16

    That's another great Howe acquisition. Talented, hard worker. They are building a strong side.

    • Reply posted by soccerteur, today at 15:45

      soccerteur replied:
      Agree and they're gonna need one when Madrid flies in for the Champions League semi 😉

  • Comment posted by Stephen, today at 15:29

    Sad to lose him at Leicester but as we were relegated the move was somewhat inevitable. He is a good lad with excellent values who under Eddie Howe will thrive. Good luck Harvey.

  • Comment posted by GeordiePower, today at 15:21

    Very good young English player, who will improve under Eddie. Welcome Harvey Barnes.

    • Reply posted by Happy Birthday, today at 15:57

      Happy Birthday replied:
      Newcastle did well to qualify for the Europa League last season but they've been terrible for about 5 years prior to that!

      The problems really started when they moved stadiums; the Stadium if Light just doesn't capture the same atmosphere they used to get at Ayresome Park.

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 15:16

    Has anyone actually disclosed a transfer fee yet this season? I think the only I heard about was Rice.

    Typical Howe signing this one. Good solid dependable winger, will make a great squad player.

    • Reply posted by Llion, today at 15:22

      Llion replied:
      £38million I believe, for a player with 1 international cap to his name.
      Decent player though

  • Comment posted by Max, today at 15:31

    Wow, the standard of trolling isn't getting any better, is it. Embarrassing.

    Welcome to NUFC, Harvey. Sure Howe will get the best out of him, like most other player he has signed. Good luck lad.

  • Comment posted by MAH, today at 15:18

    Excellent, looking forward to seeing the impact he will make, he seems to have a very good attitude and he knows where the goal is too...

    • Reply posted by redone, today at 16:06

      redone replied:
      He got relegated.

  • Comment posted by Me, today at 15:16

    better than Saint M?

    • Reply posted by Stefroach74, today at 15:24

      Stefroach74 replied:
      Better than Gordon.

  • Comment posted by New Era, today at 15:19

    Cant see Leicester coming straight back up now they have lost their best players

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 15:34

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Signed Coady, Winks, new goalkeeper and one or two wingers incoming. Think they'll be fine.

  • Comment posted by IR, today at 15:15

    Great news for the Toon

  • Comment posted by Des Wigwam, today at 15:20

    Good player, maybe worth the undisclosed fee!

  • Comment posted by IJB, today at 15:25

    Great signing for United

    • Reply posted by Dyno76, today at 15:30

      Dyno76 replied:
      Man Utd havnt signed him

  • Comment posted by Relax and Chill, today at 15:16

    Building a decent side Newcastle can see them definitely making the top 4 again.

    • Reply posted by Get real , today at 15:48

      Get real replied:
      I would say they are building a squad. They already bought Gordon who plays in a similar position. They are probably ahead of the new owners targets with their CL qualification

  • Comment posted by hi, today at 15:14

    another quality signing

  • Comment posted by Blabberwocky, today at 15:48

    As a Leicester fan I was often frustrated with him but his numbers are pretty good and I expect Eddie Howe to get more out of him. Good luck Harvey, thanks for all the goals.

  • Comment posted by Jack Clancy Rugsancharoenphol, today at 15:49

    38 million quids for a decent english player , not too bad given the market price these days, not to mention he's only 25

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 15:16

    What’s going on at Leicester.
    Huge clear out or their players want to playing in the Premier League.
    Bit of both you suspect.

    • Reply posted by Llion, today at 15:23

      Llion replied:
      £38 million for a player with only 1 cap from 3 year ago is pretty good going.
      Leicester will strengthen with that type of cash & Maddison fee.

  • Comment posted by Sandy2404, today at 15:49

    Watched him at MK Dons when he was on loan in 2017 (?). He was 19/20 then and the best player on the pitch in every game.
    Reckon he’ll be a great signing for NUFC and I’m sure he’ll now become a regular in the England squad too.

  • Comment posted by VARIsTrash, today at 15:14

    Great signing

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 15:41

    A good player, will give them goals as well as a real work rate.

    • Reply posted by lcfc2016champs, today at 16:04

      lcfc2016champs replied:
      Work rate. Are you serious? Lcfc season ticket holder, he does not work he gets grumpy and frustrated.

