Will Fish played in Manchester United's 1-0 win over Lyon in Edinburgh last week

Manchester United defender Will Fish has rejoined Hibernian on a second season-long loan.

The 20-year-old made 21 appearances for the Easter Road side last term, scoring three goals.

Fish has been on United's pre-season tour in the United States.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson told his club website: "During his first season with us he showed that he is a player with real quality and he adds composure and consistency to our back-line."

Fish's second spell with the Scottish Premiership club includes "a review in January 2024".

He is contracted at Old Trafford until the summer of 2025, with the option of another year.

Fish made his first two Hibs outings as a substitute in October and went on to become a regular once Scotland centre-half Ryan Porteous was sold to Watford in January.

He will not feature in Thursday's Europa Conference League second qualifying round first leg away to Inter Club D'Escaldes in Andorra but is expected to return from the USA in time for next week's reverse fixture.