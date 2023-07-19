Ethan Ampadu has won 44 caps for Wales and played for them at the 2022 World Cup

Exeter City will earn more than £1m from Ethan Ampadu's transfer from Chelsea to Leeds United.

The 22-year-old Wales player has moved to the Championship side for a reported £7m, plus future add-ons.

He began his career with Exeter's academy before leaving for Chelsea in July 2017, in a deal that went on to earn City about £1.6m.

A tribunal also awarded Exeter a 20% share of any profits Chelsea made on the transfer of Ampadu.

Exeter are still to find out whether Chelsea have a sell-on clause should Ampadu leave Leeds - Exeter would also be entitled to 20% of Chelsea's share.

"We haven't got the specifics through but anybody that's even a basic mathematician knows it's going to be in excess of £1m, and we understand we will get the full details later," Exeter City president Julian Tagg told BBC Sport.

"There's further extras in the deal, as there always is in a deal between two clubs, and what we don't know yet is the percentage sell-on, which is significant.

"If it's 5% it's not, but if it's 50% it's huge, but we don't know that detail yet and we will be furnished with that in due course."

Ampadu became Exeter's youngest player when he made his debut aged 15 years, 10 months and 26 days in August 2016 - he went on to play 13 games for the Grecians

Exeter's record transfer income came through the sale of Ollie Watkins.

The England forward's initial move to Brentford saw Exeter net £1.8m, before more than £4.5m in add-ons from Watkins' subsequent £28m move from the Bees to Aston Villa three years ago.

Ampadu and Watkins are two of a string of young players that have earned Exeter substantial fees in the past decade.

The likes of Matt Grimes, Jay Stansfield, Jordan Storey, Alfie Pond, Ben Chrisene and Joel Randall have all left the club in recent years for fees, while this summer homegrown players Josh Key and Archie Collins also both left for substantial prices at the end of their contracts - as they are under 24 years old.

All of those fees are crucial for the club which has to be self-sufficient as it is owned by the Exeter City Supporter's Trust rather than a wealthy owner.

"To have the drip of something that is coming in the future is very important to us," added Tagg of possible sell-on fees the club may get from their former players making moves.

"You never know when they're coming, you can't budget for it, but they're always very welcome.

"We always have projects, we're always trying to invest capital investment within the club, and when they come in very often the plans are put together and we wait and see if we can afford to do them or not."