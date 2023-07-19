Close menu

Amado Mbengue: Reading defender signs new contract

Amadou Mbengue in action for Reading
Amadou Mbengue started 18 Championship games last season as Reading were relegated from the second tier

Defender Amadou Mbengue has signed a new two-year deal with League One club Reading.

The 21-year-old joined the Royals last September after leaving Metz.

A Senegal Under-23 international, he scored two goals in 28 appearances in all competitions last season.

"His unrelenting enthusiasm and eagerness to work and learn made him a real asset towards the culture we want to build," head of football operations Mark Bowen told the club website.external-link

