Last updated on .From the section Reading

Amadou Mbengue started 18 Championship games last season as Reading were relegated from the second tier

Defender Amadou Mbengue has signed a new two-year deal with League One club Reading.

The 21-year-old joined the Royals last September after leaving Metz.

A Senegal Under-23 international, he scored two goals in 28 appearances in all competitions last season.